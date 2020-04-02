Complying with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #16 which ensures government continues to function openly and transparently during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weakley County School Board will be meeting virtually tonight.
Director of Schools Randy Frazier says school board members and media have been sent a link to log into the virtual meeting with a recording of the meeting available to the public.
On the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be an update on the school closure and approving teachers eligible for tenure.
Teachers eligible for tenure for 2019/20 include:
Dresden High School
Alison Page
Gleason School
Brittany Bargery
Steve Stigall
Martin Primary School
Brook Allen
Nicki Moore
Elisabeth Tompkins
Sharon School
Steve Douglas