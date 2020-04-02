Complying with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #16 which ensures government continues to function openly and transparently during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weakley County School Board will be meeting virtually tonight.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says school board members and media have been sent a link to log into the virtual meeting with a recording of the meeting available to the public.

On the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be an update on the school closure and approving teachers eligible for tenure.

Teachers eligible for tenure for 2019/20 include:

Dresden High School

Alison Page

Gleason School

Brittany Bargery

Steve Stigall

Martin Primary School

Brook Allen

Nicki Moore

Elisabeth Tompkins

Sharon School

Steve Douglas