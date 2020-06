The Weakley County School passed a nearly $33 million dollar budget Tuesday night.

The budget is nearly $56,000 dollars less than last year’s budget.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier told the board about teacher raises and staffing.

Mr. Frazier says the budget is projected to be around $360,000 dollars in the red.

The Weakley County Commission will discuss the school budget when it meets this month.