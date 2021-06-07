Weakley County School board recognizes 2020 and 2021 retirees

The Weakley County School Board recently recognized teachers who retired in 2020 and 2021 were recognized.

The traditional end-of-year public recognition of the 2020 retirees was postponed due to COVID-19 closures and the transition last year to virtual meetings.

The 2020 retirees, the school from which they retired, and years of service are:

Mike Bennett, Gleason School, 38 years

Lisa Bukeavich, Sharon School, 31 years

Darlene Connell, Dresden Middle, 23 ½ years

Joyce Hale, Alternative School, 28 years

Angie Hewett, Dresden Middle, 29 years

The 2021 retirees include several administrators. Below are the most recent retirees, last school placement, and years of service: