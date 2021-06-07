Weakley County School board recognizes 2020 and 2021 retirees
The Weakley County School Board recently recognized teachers who retired in 2020 and 2021 were recognized.
The traditional end-of-year public recognition of the 2020 retirees was postponed due to COVID-19 closures and the transition last year to virtual meetings.
The 2020 retirees, the school from which they retired, and years of service are:
- Mike Bennett, Gleason School, 38 years
- Lisa Bukeavich, Sharon School, 31 years
- Darlene Connell, Dresden Middle, 23 ½ years
- Joyce Hale, Alternative School, 28 years
- Angie Hewett, Dresden Middle, 29 years
The 2021 retirees include several administrators. Below are the most recent retirees, last school placement, and years of service:
- Christy Bell, Martin Primary, 33 years
- Sandy Bennett, Gleason School, 31 years
- Debra Carden, Westview, 31 years
- Mary Lee Grossner, Martin Elementary, 30 years
- Jane Hudgins, assistant principal/literacy leader Martin Elementary, 27 years
- Jeff Kelley, teacher, then principal, then assistant superintendent of Weakley County Schools, 40 years
- P.K. Kelley, teacher then guidance counselor at Dresden High, 39 years
- Debbie Kerley, Westview, 16 years
- Anna Lowrance, Westview, 24 years
- Scott Moran, Dresden High, 37 years
- Brenda Randolph, Greenfield/Sharon guidance counselor, 12 years
- Karen Rickman, Gleason, 34 years
- Keith Unger, Martin Middle guidance counselor, 27 years
- Lee Ann Usery, Greenfield, 31 years
- Chuck West, teacher then principal at Dresden High, 43 years