June 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Weakley County School…

Weakley County School board recognizes 2020 and 2021 retirees

Weakley County School board recognizes 2020 and 2021 retirees

(front row) Jeff Kelley, Debra Carden, Chuck West, Jane Hudgins (back row) Mary Lee Grossner, Joyce Hale, Lee Ann Usery, Brenda Randolph, P.K. Kelley

The Weakley County School Board recently recognized teachers who retired in 2020 and 2021 were recognized.

The traditional end-of-year public recognition of the 2020 retirees was postponed due to COVID-19 closures and the transition last year to virtual meetings.

The 2020 retirees, the school from which they retired, and years of service are:

  • Mike Bennett, Gleason School, 38 years
  • Lisa Bukeavich, Sharon School, 31 years
  • Darlene Connell, Dresden Middle, 23 ½ years
  • Joyce Hale, Alternative School, 28 years
  • Angie Hewett, Dresden Middle, 29 years

The 2021 retirees include several administrators. Below are the most recent retirees, last school placement, and years of service:

  • Christy Bell, Martin Primary, 33 years
  • Sandy Bennett, Gleason School, 31 years
  • Debra Carden, Westview, 31 years
  • Mary Lee Grossner, Martin Elementary, 30 years
  • Jane Hudgins, assistant principal/literacy leader Martin Elementary, 27 years
  • Jeff Kelley, teacher, then principal, then assistant superintendent of Weakley County Schools, 40 years
  • P.K. Kelley, teacher then guidance counselor at Dresden High, 39 years
  • Debbie Kerley, Westview, 16 years
  • Anna Lowrance, Westview, 24 years
  • Scott Moran, Dresden High, 37 years
  • Brenda Randolph, Greenfield/Sharon guidance counselor, 12 years
  • Karen Rickman, Gleason, 34 years
  • Keith Unger, Martin Middle guidance counselor, 27 years
  • Lee Ann Usery, Greenfield, 31 years
  • Chuck West, teacher then principal at Dresden High, 43 years

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology