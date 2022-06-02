Weakley County School Board to discuss board policy this afternoon

The Weakley County School Board meets in a regular session Thursday afternoon to discuss more revisions to the school board policy.

The School Board will hold the second reading of a revision for enrollment in advanced and college-level courses and the first reading of a revision on background investigations.

In other business, the Board will consider adding middle school softball at Gleason School and golf and volleyball at Martin Middle School.

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday at 5:00 in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education office in Dresden.