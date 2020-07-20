The Weakley County School Board will discuss a plan for reopening schools this year amidst the ongoing battle with COVID-19.

Schools closed March 17th due to the coronavirus and students finished the school year at home.

The School Board will discuss if schools will reopen on August 3rd, as scheduled, or be delayed, and if classes will be held in the classroom or remotely, or a combination of both, or if classes will follow a staggered schedule.

Also on the agenda tonight will be a discussion on the dress code policy, the revised budget for 20/21, and hiring volunteer coaches.

The Weakley County School Board meets virtually and in-person tonight at 5:00 in the conference room at the Board of Education in Dresden.