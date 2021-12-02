Weakley County School Board to get ESSER update

The Weakley County School Board will get an ESSER update Thursday night when it meets in the regular monthly meeting.

Board members will hear from ESSER Director Angie Rushing regarding the $9 million dollars in federal funding for elementary and secondary schools.

Miss Rushing has been appointed to oversee governmental regulations as to how funding will be budgeted, distributed, and reported over the next several years.

In other business, the School Board will consider to approve budget resolutions and transfers and approve various field trips.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at Martin Elementary School.