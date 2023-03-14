Weakley County School Board to interview four candidates for Director’s position

The Weakley County School Board will interview four candidates later this month for the Director of Schools position.

During a special-called meeting Monday afternoon, Board Chairman Steve Vantrease announced the four candidates are Greenfield Principal Jeff Cupples, Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster, Gleason Principal Lee Lawrence, and East Coloma-Nelson School District Superintendent Chris Lensing, from Rock Falls, Illinois.

A public meet and greet with the four candidates will be March 27th at 10 am in the Board of Education conference room followed by public interviews of the candidates by the School Board.

A planning meeting will be held on March 29th with the School Board also set to review and discuss the candidates’ interviews.

Current Director of Schools Randy Frazier is retiring at the end of the school year after leading the school system for 14 years.