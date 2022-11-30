November 30, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Weakley County School…

Weakley County School Board to meet Thursday in brief monthly session

Weakley County School Board to meet Thursday in brief monthly session

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon in a brief monthly session.

The only new item on this month’s agenda will be considering tenure for eligible teachers.

Teachers eligible for tenure include:

Dresden Elementary
Teresa Brawner
Robin Higdon
Maria Rook

Dresden High School
Jonathan Holden

Greenfield School
Jan Mitchell

Martin Elementary
Karen Baker

Westview High School
Amy Brown
Lindsey Brooke Stover
Kristen Vernon

Central Office
Wes Morgan

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at Greenfield School.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology