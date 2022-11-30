Weakley County School Board to meet Thursday in brief monthly session

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon in a brief monthly session.

The only new item on this month’s agenda will be considering tenure for eligible teachers.

Teachers eligible for tenure include:

Dresden Elementary

Teresa Brawner

Robin Higdon

Maria Rook

Dresden High School

Jonathan Holden

Greenfield School

Jan Mitchell

Martin Elementary

Karen Baker

Westview High School

Amy Brown

Lindsey Brooke Stover

Kristen Vernon

Central Office

Wes Morgan

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at Greenfield School.