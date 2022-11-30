Weakley County School Board to meet Thursday in brief monthly session
The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon in a brief monthly session.
The only new item on this month’s agenda will be considering tenure for eligible teachers.
Teachers eligible for tenure include:
Dresden Elementary
Teresa Brawner
Robin Higdon
Maria Rook
Dresden High School
Jonathan Holden
Greenfield School
Jan Mitchell
Martin Elementary
Karen Baker
Westview High School
Amy Brown
Lindsey Brooke Stover
Kristen Vernon
Central Office
Wes Morgan
The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at Greenfield School.