Weakley County Schools will delay its opening from August 3rd to August 17th.

During Monday night’s Weakley County School Board meeting, the board voted to delay the start of school due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases in the county.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier gave several reasons for his recommendation of the later start date.

Mr. Frazier says with schools now starting on August 17th, the first day for teachers would be July 27th.

Mr. Frazier did note that Governor Bill Lee could change that plan Wednesday when he holds a media briefing to address the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The complete reopening plan for Weakley County Schools will be posted on the system’s website.