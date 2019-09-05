The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at Dresden High School for its regular monthly meeting.

On the agenda will be the election of School Board Chairman, Vice Chairman, and a representative for the Tennessee School Board Legislative Network.

Steve Vantrease, Joshua Moore, and Kim Longacre currently serve in those positions, respectively.

The board will also consider to approve the first reading of a revision to the School Board Policy regarding bus conduct.

The board will also consider to approve volunteer drivers for the Westview Band.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 this afternoon.