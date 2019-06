The Weakley County School Board meets Monday afternoon to finalize the details of the 2019-20 budget.

The School Board will discuss budget transfers and amendments and then finalize next year’s school budget before it goes to the HEED and the Finance, Ways, and Means Committees and then before the Weakley County Commission.

The Weakley County School Board meets Monday afternoon at 5:15 in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education office in Dresden.