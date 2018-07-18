Weakley County school students will notice some changes when they return to class in August.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says one of the changes is the acquisition of three new propane-fueled school buses.

Mr. Frazier says the propane buses are more ecologically-friendly and will save the county money as they cost less to fuel.

Another change students will notice are improvements to the school buildings.

Mr. Frazier says they have updated science labs, updated theaters, added an auxililary gym at Westview, a new gym at Greenfield, dressing facilities for both home and visiting teams across the county have been improved.

Registration for Weakley County Schools will be Wednesday, August 1st with the first full day of classes set for Monday, August 6th.

