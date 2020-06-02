Weakley County high school officials are detailing plans for next Friday night’s graduation ceremonies.

Gleason, Greenfield, and Dresden seniors will graduate Friday night at 7:00 in their respective high school gymnasiums, while Westview plans to hold its graduation at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium at 8:00.

In case of inclement weather, Westview will move its graduation to the high school gym with half the graduating class participating Friday night and the other half Saturday afternoon.

Appropriately spaced seating, as well as concerns over crowd size, means each school will limit the number of guests each senior can invite. Dresden and Westview will allow six tickets per student; Gleason 10; and Greenfield seven.

Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Even with limited tickets and social distancing, Mr. Lawrence says school officials are just glad they’re able to recognize the 2020 graduating class.

(AUDIO)

Multiple entrances will be used to avoid crowding and help with flow and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Officials say exiting the event will be directed and no lingering for photos will be allowed.