Due to inclement weather, several schools in West Tennessee will be dismissing early today.

Weakley County Schools will dismiss today at 1:00pm. Martin Primary will begin dismissing at 12:30pm.

Obion County High, Middle, and Primary Schools dismissing at 1:00pm.

Dyer County dismissing at 1:00pm.

Dyersburg dismissing at 1:00pm.

Tipton County dismissing at 1:30pm.