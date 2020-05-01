Graduation for Weakley County Schools has been rescheduled for the weekend of June 12th.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says postponing the planned May 15th event came about after consulting with local health officials.

(AUDIO)

Frazier noted that a few seniors have enlisted in the military and may not be able to participate on June 12th and that others may have similar obligations.

“We want to assure those who may have to miss the June 12th ceremony that when they return to the area and we have returned to some normalcy next year, we will celebrate them in a public gathering. Every senior deserves recognition for this significant achievement,” he said.