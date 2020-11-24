(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Weakley County Schools are hoping to spread good cheer (and not germs) as they enter into a COVID-cautious Christmas season.

Since assemblies test the boundaries of social distancing, the usual carols and festivity in gymnasiums are not taking place. However, students will be participating in activities focused on others as well as making some fun Christmas memories.

The WCMT Can Caravan, with canned goods collected and donated to WeCARE Ministries, is underway.

Gleason, Martin Middle, Greenfield, Martin Elementary, and Westview all plan to participate in the collecting canned goods.

Westview’s STEM Club is hosting their canned food drive for WeCARE Ministries. The drive has started and will continue through December 3. They are combining the outreach with a competitive twist. Teams of up to 4 are encouraged to create a can sculpture out of the cans collected.

Martin Middle School Resource Officer Jimmy Brown is once again leading the WCMT Can Caravan effort at MMS. Students compete by homerooms to bring in canned items with Brown providing lunch to the winning homeroom. Last year MMS collected 2,698 cans.

Dresden Elementary’s biggest project is a canned food drive for Santa’s Helpers in Dresden. Students are asked to bring in canned foods until December 7. The class with the most items donated will win a pizza party from Cash Express.

DES Principal Melanie Needham noted, “We are grateful for organizations and churches that provide assistance to our students during the holiday season. Be the Village is sponsoring an Angel Tree at the Farmers Market and WeCARE and Santa’s Helpers provide for our students as well.”

Dresden Middle School is sponsoring a food drive through December 4. All donations will go to Santa’s Helpers. The DMS Youth Coalition is coordinating and sponsoring this event.

The Ethics Club at Dresden High are taking donations for the for the City of Dresden’s food drive.

Angel Trees or Giving Trees are cropping up in the schools, too.

Westview has an Angel Tree to help WHS students. Interested donors may contact school counselors Shannon McWherter ([email protected]) or Erica Myers ([email protected]). Gifts are due by December 11 in the WHS Guidance office.

Dresden’s Future Business Leaders of America are overseeing the high school’s Angel Tree which offers $25 Walmart gift cards to high schoolers in need. The community is invited to join other students and DHS faculty in providing the cards which can be dropped off at the school.

Martin Middle’s Giving Tree program is in its third year at MMS. Principal Jon Gardner praises the individuals and businesses who have given in the past, noting that the school has been “overwhelmed by the generosity of those in our community who have selflessly given to our students.

Greenfield’s Angel Tree relies on community support. The school provides the information needed including, this year, contact info for delivery. Anyone wanting to sponsor a student or an entire family, are asked to call the school (731-235-3424) and ask for Sherry Page, Tiffany Crouse, or Tori Liggett.

Martin Primary’s annual Christmas Assistance Program focuses on students who are in the Weakley County Backpack program. Nancy Stutzman, the school counselor, reports that all the children now have sponsors.

Martin Elementary’s Angel Tree is overseen by the MES Beta Club and all their Angels have already been claimed.

Gleason School has names of families in need in the main office to offer individuals who usually call about helping families. Principal Lee Lawrence says the local police has been great about helping with deliveries.

To spread some joy throughout the school, Gleason is planning “12 Days of Christmas” December 3-18 with themed dress up contests. Students and teachers will compete. Prizes will be awarded. The students suggested the various themes and administrators have narrowed the selection down to 12.

Martin Elementary has also gotten creative with a way to encourage safe fun during the festive season. Faculty and staff are creating MESelfies to be posted in more than 50 businesses in the Martin area. Students will be encouraged to search for the colorful elves and make their own selfie with the cartoon Santa Helpers and post on social media with #MESelfie2020. Businesses have eagerly embraced the “shop local” emphasis and are planning on some fun treats as well.

Both Sharon and Dresden Middle will continue to offer their students a chance to shop for themselves and others.

The Lions’ Den annual Christmas shopping day has been extended to 2 days this year. On December 15-16, all students will be allowed to shop for items using their Dresden Bucks they’ve been earning for good behavior and meeting goals throughout the year. Free wrapping will be available. Social distancing will be observed as only one class will shop at a time.

Sharon School will also see the return of the Christmas Store for the students which was launched last year. They welcome all donations of toys, clothes, school supplies, and fun Christmas gifts for students and parents. Students pay for their shopping sprees with SOAR bucks they earned throughout the year. The store is scheduled for December 17.