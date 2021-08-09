Weakley County Schools include many new faces in 2021-22

(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

As students return to Weakley County Schools, they’re being greeted by teachers who are either new to the county or to the individual school.

Director Randy Frazier noted during new teacher orientation for 2021-22 that this year included the largest roster of teachers in new roles that he had welcomed in his now 13-year tenure.

Dresden Elementary, however, are welcoming back only familiar faces.

Dresden Middle has added Richard Ritz, Olivia Patrick, Sheena Scott and nurse, Taylor Reynolds.

At Dresden High, Scott Killebrew is the new principal, assuming the role vacated by retiring Chuck West. Krystle Smith has assumed Killebrew’s former position as assistant principal. The new administrators got to know returning faculty and new personnel during the week of in-service. New teachers are Whitney Cates, Kinlee Moore, Jessica Browning, Rachel Mateo, and Keith Hodge. Sierra Kirk will assume school counselor responsibilities. Kristen Childress has been appointed as the new School Resource Officer.

Gleason School’s new faces include Kelsey Borneman, Archie Rich and, returning from her stint as student teacher, newly graduated Julie Shankle.

Alivia Joes will serve both Gleason and Greenfield as school counselor.

Greenfield School has added Brandon Sims, Jaquelynn Dortch, Morgan Simmons, Abby Huffstetler, Nicole Bonham, Caleb Crotts, and Julie Sims.

Martin Primary’s new librarian is Selena Bragg. Allison Whaley-Crotts, Emily Fowler, LaTessia Shane, and Darian Black are also new faculty members.

Tiffany Frazier joins Martin Elementary as the new assistant principal. Paige Hatchel joins the MES team as a new teacher and Rachel Green is the new SRO.

Another new principal in the county is John Lifsey who has taken the helm at Martin Middle School. Gracie Weiss, Kaitlyn Long, Meagan Permenter, Destin Johnson and BetsyLogan are new teachers there. Jerrie Moseley is stepping into the role of school counselor.

Filling the Westview assistant principal position vacated by Lifsey is Brian Allen. New faces on the Westview teaching staff are Matt Castleman, Candra Smith, Mandy Green, Kendra Cook, Douglas Gaven Hollandsworth, Chris Mason, Amy Brown, Megan Gottshall, David Hochreiter, Don Cody, Craig Rogers, and Jessica McGuffin.

Sharon School has added Sunni Cooksey as school counselor. Hannah Acuff, Danialle Wilkerson, Allison Stockton and Morgan Taylor are new teachers.

In the Central Office, Betsi Foster has stepped into retiring Jeff Kelley’s Assistant Director office and former MMS principal Jon Gardner has taken her role as Federal Programs Director. Angie Rushing is in a newly created position to oversee the distribution of Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief funding. April Fishel is now the RTI Coach and Wes Morgan is in the new role of Math Coach for middle and high school.

Corrie Neal will serve Dresden, Gleason and Sharon elementary schools as a P.E. teacher to help schools fulfill the state law requiring students receive physical education instruction two times per week for a total of at least 60 minutes.

The Special Education Office now includes Timi Woodward as administrative assistant, filling the retiring Pat Nesbitt’s chair. Kandace Jackson is the new Transition Case Manager and working with her in newly created roles are Workplace Readiness Specialists Keith Douglas and Kaylee Kemp. They will help facilitate the new program designed to prepare students with disabilities for the transition from school to work or post-secondary training.