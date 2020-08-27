Weakley County Schools are launching a new volunteer program to help relieve the strain on faculty and staff as they juggle teaching students and additional safety precautions and procedures.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says Weakley CARES (Caring Adults Ready to help Educators and Students) is asking for a commitment of at least five hours per month from participants.

Among the activities Weakley CARES volunteers could be asked to help cover are early morning temperature checks, sitting with sick children who are waiting for their parents to take them home, taking meals to classrooms and helping with cleanup, giving teachers a break during meal times, riding on buses to help sanitize between routes, and serving as a workroom assistant.

“We are asking our drivers to monitor mask-wearing on our buses, teachers and education assistants to handle additional duties while also learning new technology in case we have to move to remote learning, and our cafeteria staffs to customize safe meal delivery,” explained Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “If volunteers could give us an hour in the morning, at lunches, or in the afternoon, we could relieve some of the stress our school employees are experiencing.”

To become a volunteer, individuals will need to complete an application available online at weakleyschools.com under the News tab. The application allows the potential volunteer to select types of activities and preferred locations.

Once the application is received, Catherine Jones, Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator, will work with principals to determine what tasks are needed at the time of the volunteer’s availability. Since volunteers will be interacting with students for a prolonged period, background checks are required. The cost of the check must be assumed by the potential volunteer.

“We know that our communities want our schools to succeed and have always responded when we have asked for their support,” said Frazier. “We also know we have potential substitute teachers and bus drivers – two roles we are having trouble filling – who are unsure of their ability to work with children and youth. Weakley CARES will help those individuals get a taste for school life. We would love for our volunteer program to feed into filling these critical needs as well.”

For more information, contact Jones at [email protected]