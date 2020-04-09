Beginning April 21st, Weakley County Schools’ meal distribution will go to two days a week.

Meal distribution will be on Tuesdays and Fridays, with families receiving Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday meals on Tuesday and Friday through Monday meals distributed on Friday.

The week of April 13-17 will continue daily distribution at all 13 locations. On Friday, April 17, meals will be packed to cover Friday through Monday.

The nutrition staff includes (from left to right): Tammy Craddock, Amy Clanton, Kelli Anderson, Janna Scott, Brenda Scott, Trista Snider, Tracy Atnipp, Lindsey Joyner, Patty Davis, Cathie Spain, Keisha Stafford, and Lisa Williams.