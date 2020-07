Weakley County Schools’ meal distribution is going to one day a week until school starts August 17th.

School Nutrition Director Trista Snider says the meal distribution will no longer take place on Tuesdays, but will go to Fridays only at all locations until the start of school.

The distribution dates are July 31st and August 7th.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school system and its nutrition staff have served over 365,000 meals to Weakley County students.