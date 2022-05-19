Weakley County Schools name Top 10

School counselors calculated grades Wednesday and announced the top ten for each of the four high schools.

Valedictorians and salutatorians were treated to a luncheon Thursday at the Board of Education.

Joining the scholars were influential teachers, principals, school board members, Director Randy Frazier, and other administrators.

Graduation ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at each school – Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Westview.

The top ten by school are:

Dresden

1. Paige E. Mallon

2. Parker E. Ferrell

3. Jacey McClure

4. Lindsay Gobel

5. Haley Brooks

6. Annika Jolley

7. Samuel Laws

8. Ryeson Greer

9. Adrienne Pinion

10. Paige Ganoe

Gleason

1. Cameron Thompson

2. Grace Long

3. Alayna Anderson

4. Carrington Lifsey

5. Tallon Legens

6. Grace Stafford

7. Kolton Crochet

8. Kadin Hamilton

9. Isaac Denton

10. Zanda Tipton

Greenfield

1. Edie Darby

2. Destiny Griffin

3. Mattie Winberry

4. Kyleigh Pruitt

5. Paige Glisson

6. Tyler Ricketts

7. Kayleigh Baxter

8. Zane High

9. Taniya Williams

10. Emma Cooper

Westview

1. Amy Kang

2. Sophia Shaw

3. Natalie Williams

4. Channing Covington

5. Lauren Merritt

6. Gloria Hogan

7. Abbi Woods

8. Michael Moon Jr.

9. Leopold Brown

10. Ena Abad