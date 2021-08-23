Weakley County Schools organizing relief efforts for Waverly flooding victims

Several Weakley County Schools are organizing relief efforts for flood victims in Waverly and Humphreys County.

Communications Director Karen Campbell says Sharon School is coordinating efforts with Pre-K teacher Michaela Frederick, whose family lost their home in the Waverly flooding. Sharon students are collecting school supplies, cleaning supplies, and clothing.

The Greenfield Beta Club will be organizing a drive to send non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies, with those items being collected at the school through Wednesday.

Martin Middle will be assisting Westview in accepting donations with those items being collected at Martin Middle or Westview High School through Friday.

Westview Assistant Principal Brian Allen tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

A list of items needed is posted on the Weakley County Schools Facebook page.