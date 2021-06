The Weakley County School System is planning for a normal upcoming school year.

Following 15 months of mask-wearing and social-distancing, half-capacity stadiums and gymnasiums, and fewer extracurricular activities, Director of Schools Randy Frazier says he’s hoping for a return to normalcy.

Registration for Weakley County Schools will be August 4th with the first day of school set for August 9th.