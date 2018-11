The Weakley County School system has received $46,000 dollars from the TRANE corporation.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier the check was presented this week to the school board.

Mr. Frazier says the school system participates in the federal program where schools use energy-efficient lighting and receive a tax-revenue check from the program.

According to Mr. Frazier, the program is being phased out and Weakley County will be one of the last school systems to receive the federal money.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...