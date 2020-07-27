The change in Weakley County Schools’ first day of classes to August 17 and the need for social distancing have meant changes to registration procedures as well.

On-line registration for the 2020-21 school year will be open on Tuesday, July 28, and continue through August 5. In-person registration for the 2020-21 school year has been rescheduled for August 4-6. Each school will customize how they will accommodate students’ families and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Students who would like to apply for Monitored Distance Education (MDE), the semester-long, at-home plan that includes packaged videos and step-by-step online instructions for activities which are graded by a Weakley County teacher, should contact their school principal to obtain an application. Completed MDE applications must be returned to the principal by August 10.

With some schools including all grades and other school’s having a large population, each campus has had to customize plans for registration. The following provides an overview for each school’s approach to in-person registration. All visitors to all campuses will be asked to wear a face covering while inside the building.

Dresden Elementary

Students returning to DES are not required to attend in-person registration. They may use the online option. Parents needing assistance with online registration or log-in information may e-mail [email protected]

However, registration days will be the only opportunity for in-person visits to the classroom at this time. If possible, follow the times designated by last name to reduce crowding in the building.

Tuesday, August 4

New students who are not pre-registered for Kindergarten and others who did not attend Dresden Elementary last school year:

Last names A-L: Registration in the library 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Last names M-Z: Registration in the library noon – 3:00 p.m.

Returning Students Grades 1-4:

Last Names A-G: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Last Names H-N: 10:00 – noon

Wednesday, August 5

Returning students Grades 1-4:

Last Names O-S: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Last Names T-Z: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Dresden Middle

Students in grades 6-8 who are returning to DMS are not required to attend in-person registration. They may use the online option. Parents needing assistance with online registration or log-in information may call the school at 731-364-2407.

Parents enrolling 5th grade student at DMS who attended Dresden Elementary in 2019-2020, can complete the online registration as well.

Students who are new to Dresden should contact the school counselor Jamie Rickman at 731-364-2407 or [email protected]

All 5th students and parents are invited to 5th grade orientation on Tuesday, August 4. Fifth graders with a last name beginning with A-J, are asked to attend the 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. orientation. Fifth graders’ with a last name beginning with K-Z and new-to-Dresden 5th graders are asked to attend the 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. orientation.

Dresden High

Registration will be Tuesday August 4 and Wednesday August 5.

Tuesday August 4

9th grade: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

11th Grade: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday August 5

10th grade: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

12th Grade: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Siblings in different grades may come together at the most convenient time.

Gleason School

Registration will be held on August 5. Parents or guardians needing help recovering their ParentVue password prior to August 5 should email [email protected] Parents/guardians of preregistered Kindergarten students can email [email protected] to set up a ParentVue account in order to complete the Online Registration process.

The August 5 schedule for New Students will be:

Kindergarten – 8th grade: 8:00 a.m. – noon

Grades 9-12: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The August 5 schedule for Returning Students follows. (Please note: Returning students registering online prior to August 5th will save families time on registration day.)

Pre-K, Kindergarten, 3rd grade, 6th grade, Freshmen: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

1st grade, 4th grade, 7th grade, Sophomores: 10 a.m. – noon

2nd grade, 5th grade, 8th grade, Juniors, Seniors: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Families with 3 or more students can register from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Families with 2 students can register at the assigned time of their youngest child and should plan enough time to register both children.

To allow for social distancing:

PreK-2nd grade students will enter through the K-2 doors nearest College Street.

3rd-5th grade students will enter through the bus doors that access the “G” hallway.

6th-8th grade students will enter through the doors closest to the Student Parking Lot near West Main.

9th-12th grade students will enter through the Front doors of the school.

New Students will also enter through the Front doors of the school.

Greenfield School

August 4 — Elementary, PreK-5th grade

August 5 — Middle School, grades 6-8

August 6 — High School, grades 9-12

Martin Primary

New Student Registration packets will be available for pick up at both entrances starting July 27 with New Student Registration scheduled for Thursday, August 6 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

1st and 2nd Grade Registration packets will be available for pick up at both entrances starting July 27 with packet drop off conducted at the Popular Street entrance. Parents should remain in the car upon arrival. Dates for registration are:

1st grade Registration – August 4 from 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

2nd grade Registration – August 5 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration will complete any additional paperwork at Open House visits on the 1st two days of school. Parents will set up appointments with teachers.

Martin Elementary School

Registration packets will be placed in sealable tubs at the front of the building and available for pick up starting Monday, July 27, and continuing through Monday, August 3.

Completed registration packets may be returned on August 4 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or August 5 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Please use the following drop-off locations:

3rd Grade – Bus entrance (the doors that are in the back by MPS)

4th Grade – Back Car Line entrance

5th Grade – Front Door Entrance

One parent of new students who were not enrolled at Martin Primary or Martin Elementary during the 2019 – 2020 school year should park in the front teacher parking lot and follow signs. One adult along with the student that is being registered will need to enter the building to complete the registration process.

Martin Middle

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the July 29, 30, and 31, parents may pick up registration packets from plastic bins at the front of the building.

Online registration is encouraged.

In-person registration days will be completed as parents drive up and drop off packets and receive class schedules by grades.

August 4 – 6th Grade

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Students with last names A-I

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Students with last names J-Q

Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Students with last names R-Z

August 5 – 7th Grade

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Students with last names A-I

10:00 a.m. – noon – Students with last names J-Q

Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Students with last names R-Z

August 6 – 8th Grade

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Students with last names A-I

10:00 a.m. – noon – Students with last names J-Q

Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Students with last names R-Z

Sharon

Parents who do not utilize online registration may pick up registration packets on these dates:

August 4, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — Pre-K through 2nd grade

August 4, noon – 2:00 p.m. — 3rd- 5th grade

August 5, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — 6th-8th grade

Completed registration packets may be returned from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Westview

Registration dates for Westview are August 4, 5, and 6.

August 4, New Student Registration (not including upcoming 9th graders from Martin Middle or Sharon)

Last name A-H: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Last name I-O: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Last name P-Z: 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

August 5

9th Grade: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

11th Grade: noon – 2:30 p.m.

August 6

10th Grade: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

12th Grade: noon — 2:30 p.m.