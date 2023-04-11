Weakley County Schools represented at SCOPE event

Students representing each of Weakley County’s high schools recently participated in the Student Congress on Policies in Education [SCOPE] event at Belmont University in Nashville.

The students were selected to work alongside peers from schools across Tennessee on March 7th in a series of sessions with the goal of voicing concerns and finding solutions related to public education.

Those who attended the event included Bella Bone and Keely Mathis from Dresden High; Kiley Corbin and Sophie Wilson from Gleason High; Matt Scates and Addy Usery from Greenfield High; Jacob Foltz and Nicholas Sterrett from Westview High.

SCOPE is designed to give students a voice where public education issues are concerned with the goal of involving young people in finding solutions to the topics that are discussed. Attendees participated in mock school board sessions where they assumed the roles of school board members, school officials, parents, students and concerned citizens. The sessions were led by school board members and superintendents from across the state.

Part of the event included students taking part in full-scale debates on current education issues. Debate topics included the substitution of club sports for physical education requirements, electronic threats as a zero-tolerance offense, and a career readiness assessment requirement for every graduating senior.

Program Advisor Donald Ray High, who is also Supervisor of Instruction for Grades 6-12, attended the event and was impressed by the students.

“It’s important to note that it’s an honor for a student to be selected to represent a school district in this event. Brilliant students from all over the state attended SCOPE, and Weakley County’s Schools were represented very well by the group of students who attended this year. Each student contributed educated, well-conceived ideas with enthusiasm. It’s clear that our students are some of the best and brightest in the State,” said High.

