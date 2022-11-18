Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference

Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville.

The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.

The council also discussed leadership, support, and advocacy with representatives of the Teacher’s Education Association.

Johnson is serving her second year on the TAC and is the only educator from Weakley County Schools who presently serves as one of the 20 members on the council. The group advocates for 141 public school districts across the state.

The TAC is made up of exceptional educators who represent a diverse range of grade levels, subject areas, experience, and locations. Members serve two-year appointments with the goal of providing opportunities for teachers to exercise their leadership skills and expand their influence while remaining in the classroom.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)