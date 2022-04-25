Weakley County Schools’ Snider to represent nationally

The Tennessee School Nutrition Association recently named Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider to represent West Tennessee within the professional organization. In her new role, she will attend a national leadership training in Florida this week. The training sets Snider on the pathway to become an officer in the organization.

The 2022 SNA Future Leaders Program is held in conjunction with the National Leadership Conference this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Snider has worked in the Weakley County Schools system for ten years. Before coming to her position in nutrition, she was first a consumer sciences teacher and then the Coordinator for School Health. She currently oversees nine kitchens and more than 70 employees. Since becoming director, she has helped to launch a Farm to School initiative for the county, moved to offering four vegetable choices which is above the national requirement, see the kitchens excel in ongoing health inspections. This year, her department has served more than 325,581 breakfasts and 415,358 lunches.

Snider holds a Master’s in Family and Consumer Sciences from UT Martin.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)