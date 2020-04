Beginning Tuesday, Weakley County Schools’ meal distribution will go to two days a week.

Meal distribution will be on Tuesdays and Fridays, with families receiving Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday meals on Tuesday and Friday through Monday meals will be distributed on Friday.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News why that adjustment is being made.

Families will continue to pick up meals at all 13 locations in the county.