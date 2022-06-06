Weakley County Schools to recognize bus drivers

Weakley County Schools, along with the county mayor and five city mayors, will recognize 11 bus drivers who completed the 2021-22 year with perfect attendance Tuesday at the Weakley County Courthouse.

The event will also launch a “Drive for More Drivers” campaign to address the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers affecting Weakley County Schools and schools across the country.

The presentation will take place Tuesday morning at 8:15.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson, Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams, Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier, and Weakley County School Board Chairmain Steve Vantrease will be in attendance for the presentation.

Gifts crafted by Westview High School’s FFA and provided by Taylor Automotive will be presented to those who had perfect attendance this year.

The brief ceremony will include “keys to the county” from the mayors.