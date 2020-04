Following the recommendation of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Weakley County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the school year.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Mr. Frazier says, regarding graduation for this year’s senior class…

Frazier says the school meal distribution will continue through the rest of the school year, and probably through the summer.

Weakley County Schools have been closed since March 17th.