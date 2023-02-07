Weakley County Schools to seek funding from county on HVAC project
Weakley County Schools are planning to ask the county for funding to complete an HVAC project for Dresden Elementary School and Westview High School.
Director of Schools Randy Frazier says a third of project has been completed, but an aging system at Dresden Elementary is in dire need of an upgrade.
School Board member John Hatler then posed a question to Mr. Frazier…
Mr. Frazier plans to address the Weakley County Commission at its March meeting.