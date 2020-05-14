Friday, the Weakley County Schools Nutrition Department will serve its 200,000th meal since schools closed March 17th due to COVID-19.

Over the past eight and half weeks, the nutrition department has served breakfast and lunch to Weakley County children at 13 locations in the county.

Director of School Nutrition Trista Snider tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Miss Snider says while none of the nutrition staff and volunteers prepare, pack, and distribute meals to get a thank you or a pat on the back, they have received thanks from grateful parents.

Miss Snider says meals will definitely continue through June 30th and if USDA grants the department the flexibility they’re currently working with, the meals will continue through July.

The nutrition staff includes (from left to right): Tammy Craddock, Amy Clanton, Kelli Anderson, Janna Scott, Brenda Scott, Trista Snider, Tracy Atnipp, Lindsey Joyner, Patty Davis, Cathie Spain, Keisha Stafford, and Lisa Williams.