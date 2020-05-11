Student population and driveways are helping to dictate the varying approaches to report card pick up at Weakley County Schools. All schools will begin card distribution on May 18 and will be observing social distancing guidelines.
Dresden Elementary
Report card pick up and material pick up/drop off is scheduled for May 21 & 22 at DES. They have divided their days by grade and are staggering arrivals by last names. If parents are unable to attend on the scheduled date, they are asked to come to school on Tuesday, May 26, from 9:00 a.m. – noon for pick up from the front of the building.
|DES Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|If possibly, arrive by last name…
|1rd grade
3rd grade
|Thursday, May 21
8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Front drive
Back drive
|A-H from 8-9 a.m.
J-P from 9-10 a.m.
Q-Z from 10-11:30 a.m.
|2nd grade & Pre K
4th grade
|Thursday, May 21
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Front drive
Back drive
|A-H from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
J-P from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Q-Z from 1:30-3:00 p.m.
|Kindergarten
|Friday, May 22
8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Front drive
|A-H from 8-9 a.m.
J-P from 9-10 a.m.
Q-Z from 10-11:30 a.m.
Dresden Middle
Dresden Middle be distributing report cards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18 and 19 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. Students should bring a large bag to collect personal items.
|DMS Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|If possibly, arrive by last name…
|5th grade
7th grade
|Monday, May 18
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Wait in vehicles. Students enter at main entrance. Parents pull forward and wait at recycle doors.
|A-J from 9 a.m. to noon
K-Z from noon to 3 p.m.
Those in 5th-7th not able to come at designated time 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|6th grade
8th grade
|Tuesday, May 19
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|A-J from 9 a.m. to noon
K-Z from noon to 3 p.m.
Those in 6th-8th not able to come at designated time 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Those who have not yet picked up card
|Wednesday, May 20
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dresden High School
Dresden High School will be distributing report cards Monday May 18. At this time students should also return any textbooks or any school property. They will receive their personal items that were left on campus. Students should remain in their vehicles. Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the high school and each person will be given directions of where to go when they arrive. If there are siblings at different times they can all come at the time which is most convenient.
|DHS Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|9th and 11th
|Monday, May 18
8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|
School parking lot. Stay in vehicles.
|10th and 12th
|Monday, May 18
noon – 2:30 p.m.
|Those unable to pick up/drop off on Monday
|
Wednesday, May 20
9:30 a.m. – noon
Gleason School
May 18 – 22 Gleason School will be distributing report cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grades will be assigned specific days, time frames, and line up locations. Parents/students must stay in the vehicle.
|Gleason Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|
Kindergarten
1st grade
2nd grade
Anyone who could not make it at their designated time
|Monday, May 18
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
11 a.m.-noon
noon to 1 p.m.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|K hall door
|
6th grade
7th grade
8th grade
Anyone who could not make it at their designated time
|Tuesday, May 19
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
11 a.m.-noon
noon to 1 p.m.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|Door on the junior high end nearest the student parking lot
|
3rd grade
4th grade
5th grade
Anyone who could not make it at their designated time
|Wednesday, May 20
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
11 a.m.-noon
noon to 1 p.m.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|back entrance bus doors
|
9th grade
10th grade
11th grade
12th grade
|Thursday, May 21
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
11 a.m.-noon
noon to 1 p.m.
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|front entrance
|
Grades K-12 report card and personal item drop-off/pick-up day for families with several children across multiple grade levels. Also used as an overall make-up date.
|Friday, May 22
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|front entrance
Greenfield School
Greenfield School will has scheduled drive-through report card pick up for the morning of May 18 from 10:00 to 11:30. In case of inclement weather, May 20 has also been reserved. Families will pick up in the teacher parking lot and secondary grades will pick up in the high school gym parking lot.
|Greenfield Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|Elementary
|Monday, May 18
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Teacher parking lot
|Junior high and high school
|Monday, May 18
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|High school gym parking lot
|In case of inclement weather
|
Wednesday, May 20
Martin Primary
Martin Primary set a schedule to allow for students to pick up their supplies and report cards and to offer a chance to say a last good bye to their teacher. Parents and students should stay in the car in the car line. Teachers will bring the child’s belongings to the car. Those with more than one student at MPS and in different grades are asked to contact teachers in advance regarding their arrival time. All library books and RTI books should be returned prior to May 18.
|MPS Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|
Pre-K
|Monday, May 18
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Pre-K Entrance
|
1st grade – Teachers Stockton, Fowler, and Ramsey
1st grade – Teachers Jones, Tompkins, Williams, Cooper
|Monday, May 18
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Front car line
|
Kindergarten – Teachers Allen, Frazier, Smith and Vincent
Kindergarten – Teachers Jackson, Riggs, and Campbell
|Wednesday, May 20
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|
2nd Grade – Teachers Grissom, Sams, Liles and Fisher
2nd Grade – Teachers Castleman, Moore, Whitworth, and Wortham
|Thursday, May 21
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Martin Elementary
At Martin Elementary, drivers will need to drive through the front circle and remain in the car. Items will be brought outside. All books or items that belong to the school/library need to be turned in prior to May 18. They can be dropped off at meal pickup line or left in the tub at the front door.
|MES Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|3rd grade
|Monday, May 18
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Front circle
|4th grade
|Wednesday, May 20
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|5th grade
|Friday, May 22
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Martin Middle
MMS will distribute report cards on Monday, May 18 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at three locations on the campus. During the weekly calls to parents on the week of May 11, teachers will explain the procedure. Parents will come to the building at assigned times by student homerooms and go to their assigned area. They are requested to stay in the vehicle.
MMS will also return any locker items not claimed at the earlier drive up distribution. The distribution on Monday will be done by grade level and homerooms.
|Martin Middle – May 18, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|6th grade – Drive up to the front circle and park to the left of the school entrance.
|7th grade – Drive up to the front circle and park to the right of the school entrance.
|8th grade – Drive up to the sidewalk by the double doors at the large parking lot.
|8:00-9:00 – Stacey Baker
9:00-10:00 – Natalie Brent
10:00-11:00 – Aaron Knott
11:00-12:00 – Kelsey Quinn
12:00-1:00 – Lee Ussery
1:00-2:00 – Kimberly Ware
|8:00-9:00 – Catherine Carithers
9:00-10:00 – Dena Carter
10:00-11:00 – Jamie Gallimore
11:00-12:00 – Becky Mullins
12:00-1:00 – Brandy Spendlove
1:00-2:00 – Samantha Vaughn
|8:00-9:00 – Matthew Castleman and Lisa Kerney
9:00-10:00 – Sherry Keeling
10:00-11:00 – Avery Orr
11:00-12:00 – Kyle Pack
12:00-1:00 – Mary Perry
1:00-2:00 – Sheena Scott
2:00-3:00 – Kristy Shumake
Sharon School
Sharon students can return library books, pick up report cards, receive yearbooks and retrieve personal items May 18-20. Parents are asked to pull to the front of the building and remain in line and in the car. Faculty will assist.
|Sharon Grade
|Date/Time
|Location
|Pre-K
Kindergarten
Leslie Wach – CDC
|Monday, May 18
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Front drive
|Kindergarten
1st grade
2nd grade
Karen Todd – CDC
|Monday, May 18
noon – 3 p.m.
|3rd grade
4th grade
5th grade
Kayla Dyer – CDC
|Wednesday, May 20
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|6th grade
7th grade
8th grade
Steve Douglas – CDC
|Wednesday, May 20
Noon – 3:00 p.m.
Westview
Westview has assigned a grade for each day and divided the class by names to receive school items and distribute personal items and report cards from May 18-21. They will also receive registration for the next school year. Seniors will receive caps and gowns and a folder containing a report card and transcript. Weather permitting, the set up will be along the sidewalk behind the auxiliary gym. With inclement weather, the set up will be inside the auxiliary gym with traffic flowing north to south and students will come in through the lobby and exit the other end of the gym to maintain social distancing.
|Monday, May 18
Seniors
|Tuesday, May 19
Juniors
|Wednesday,
May 20
Sophomores
|Thursday,
May 21
Freshmen
|9:00 -10:00
Allie Abbott- Olivia Dilday
|9:00- 10:00
Joseph Abdulla- Ryder Davidson
|9:00- 10:00
Ena Abad- Taylor Davis
|9:00- 10:00
Sandre Alanazi- Michael Collier
|10:00-11:00
Hayden Edge- Hannah Laster
|10:00-11:00
Jada Davis- Jacob Jurek
|10:00- 11:00
Isabelle Dawson- Emellie Kendall
|10:00- 11:00
William Cullum- Christian Ingram
|11:00- 12:00
James Long- Quinton Rooks
|11:00- 12:00
Connor Kelly- Sydney Shanklin
|11:00- 12:00
Madison Kolwyck- Jacob Robbins
|12:00-1:00
Luke Ivy- Tyrell Oskay
|12:00- 1:00
Colby Ross- Allison Zelenski
|12:00- 1:00
Jonah Simmons- Madison Yates
|12:00- 1:00
Grace Robey- Brooklyn Young
|12:00- 1:00
Christopher Ostenson- Chanler Webber
