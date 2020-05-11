Student population and driveways are helping to dictate the varying approaches to report card pick up at Weakley County Schools. All schools will begin card distribution on May 18 and will be observing social distancing guidelines.

Dresden Elementary

Report card pick up and material pick up/drop off is scheduled for May 21 & 22 at DES. They have divided their days by grade and are staggering arrivals by last names. If parents are unable to attend on the scheduled date, they are asked to come to school on Tuesday, May 26, from 9:00 a.m. – noon for pick up from the front of the building.

DES Grade Date/Time Location If possibly, arrive by last name… 1rd grade 3rd grade Thursday, May 21 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Front drive Back drive A-H from 8-9 a.m. J-P from 9-10 a.m. Q-Z from 10-11:30 a.m. 2nd grade & Pre K 4th grade Thursday, May 21 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Front drive Back drive A-H from 11:30-12:30 p.m. J-P from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Q-Z from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Kindergarten Friday, May 22 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Front drive A-H from 8-9 a.m. J-P from 9-10 a.m. Q-Z from 10-11:30 a.m.

Dresden Middle

Dresden Middle be distributing report cards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18 and 19 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. Students should bring a large bag to collect personal items.

DMS Grade Date/Time Location If possibly, arrive by last name… 5th grade 7th grade Monday, May 18 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wait in vehicles. Students enter at main entrance. Parents pull forward and wait at recycle doors. A-J from 9 a.m. to noon K-Z from noon to 3 p.m. Those in 5th-7th not able to come at designated time 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 6th grade 8th grade Tuesday, May 19 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A-J from 9 a.m. to noon K-Z from noon to 3 p.m. Those in 6th-8th not able to come at designated time 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who have not yet picked up card Wednesday, May 20 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dresden High School

Dresden High School will be distributing report cards Monday May 18. At this time students should also return any textbooks or any school property. They will receive their personal items that were left on campus. Students should remain in their vehicles. Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the high school and each person will be given directions of where to go when they arrive. If there are siblings at different times they can all come at the time which is most convenient.

DHS Grade Date/Time Location 9th and 11th Monday, May 18 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. School parking lot. Stay in vehicles. 10th and 12th Monday, May 18 noon – 2:30 p.m. Those unable to pick up/drop off on Monday Wednesday, May 20 9:30 a.m. – noon

Gleason School

May 18 – 22 Gleason School will be distributing report cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grades will be assigned specific days, time frames, and line up locations. Parents/students must stay in the vehicle.

Gleason Grade Date/Time Location Kindergarten 1st grade 2nd grade Anyone who could not make it at their designated time Monday, May 18 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon noon to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. K hall door 6th grade 7th grade 8th grade Anyone who could not make it at their designated time Tuesday, May 19 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon noon to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Door on the junior high end nearest the student parking lot 3rd grade 4th grade 5th grade Anyone who could not make it at their designated time Wednesday, May 20 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon noon to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. back entrance bus doors 9th grade 10th grade 11th grade 12th grade Thursday, May 21 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. 11 a.m.-noon noon to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. front entrance Grades K-12 report card and personal item drop-off/pick-up day for families with several children across multiple grade levels. Also used as an overall make-up date. Friday, May 22 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. front entrance

Greenfield School

Greenfield School will has scheduled drive-through report card pick up for the morning of May 18 from 10:00 to 11:30. In case of inclement weather, May 20 has also been reserved. Families will pick up in the teacher parking lot and secondary grades will pick up in the high school gym parking lot.

Greenfield Grade Date/Time Location Elementary Monday, May 18 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Teacher parking lot Junior high and high school Monday, May 18 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. High school gym parking lot In case of inclement weather Wednesday, May 20

Martin Primary

Martin Primary set a schedule to allow for students to pick up their supplies and report cards and to offer a chance to say a last good bye to their teacher. Parents and students should stay in the car in the car line. Teachers will bring the child’s belongings to the car. Those with more than one student at MPS and in different grades are asked to contact teachers in advance regarding their arrival time. All library books and RTI books should be returned prior to May 18.

MPS Grade Date/Time Location Pre-K Monday, May 18 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pre-K Entrance 1st grade – Teachers Stockton, Fowler, and Ramsey 1st grade – Teachers Jones, Tompkins, Williams, Cooper Monday, May 18 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Front car line Kindergarten – Teachers Allen, Frazier, Smith and Vincent Kindergarten – Teachers Jackson, Riggs, and Campbell Wednesday, May 20 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 2nd Grade – Teachers Grissom, Sams, Liles and Fisher 2nd Grade – Teachers Castleman, Moore, Whitworth, and Wortham Thursday, May 21 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Martin Elementary

At Martin Elementary, drivers will need to drive through the front circle and remain in the car. Items will be brought outside. All books or items that belong to the school/library need to be turned in prior to May 18. They can be dropped off at meal pickup line or left in the tub at the front door.

MES Grade Date/Time Location 3rd grade Monday, May 18 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Front circle 4th grade Wednesday, May 20 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 5th grade Friday, May 22 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Martin Middle

MMS will distribute report cards on Monday, May 18 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at three locations on the campus. During the weekly calls to parents on the week of May 11, teachers will explain the procedure. Parents will come to the building at assigned times by student homerooms and go to their assigned area. They are requested to stay in the vehicle.

MMS will also return any locker items not claimed at the earlier drive up distribution. The distribution on Monday will be done by grade level and homerooms.

Martin Middle – May 18, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 6th grade – Drive up to the front circle and park to the left of the school entrance. 7th grade – Drive up to the front circle and park to the right of the school entrance. 8th grade – Drive up to the sidewalk by the double doors at the large parking lot. 8:00-9:00 – Stacey Baker 9:00-10:00 – Natalie Brent 10:00-11:00 – Aaron Knott 11:00-12:00 – Kelsey Quinn 12:00-1:00 – Lee Ussery 1:00-2:00 – Kimberly Ware 8:00-9:00 – Catherine Carithers 9:00-10:00 – Dena Carter 10:00-11:00 – Jamie Gallimore 11:00-12:00 – Becky Mullins 12:00-1:00 – Brandy Spendlove 1:00-2:00 – Samantha Vaughn 8:00-9:00 – Matthew Castleman and Lisa Kerney 9:00-10:00 – Sherry Keeling 10:00-11:00 – Avery Orr 11:00-12:00 – Kyle Pack 12:00-1:00 – Mary Perry 1:00-2:00 – Sheena Scott 2:00-3:00 – Kristy Shumake

Sharon School

Sharon students can return library books, pick up report cards, receive yearbooks and retrieve personal items May 18-20. Parents are asked to pull to the front of the building and remain in line and in the car. Faculty will assist.

Sharon Grade Date/Time Location Pre-K Kindergarten Leslie Wach – CDC Monday, May 18 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Front drive Kindergarten 1st grade 2nd grade Karen Todd – CDC Monday, May 18 noon – 3 p.m. 3rd grade 4th grade 5th grade Kayla Dyer – CDC Wednesday, May 20 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 6th grade 7th grade 8th grade Steve Douglas – CDC Wednesday, May 20 Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Westview

Westview has assigned a grade for each day and divided the class by names to receive school items and distribute personal items and report cards from May 18-21. They will also receive registration for the next school year. Seniors will receive caps and gowns and a folder containing a report card and transcript. Weather permitting, the set up will be along the sidewalk behind the auxiliary gym. With inclement weather, the set up will be inside the auxiliary gym with traffic flowing north to south and students will come in through the lobby and exit the other end of the gym to maintain social distancing.

Monday, May 18 Seniors Tuesday, May 19 Juniors Wednesday, May 20 Sophomores Thursday, May 21 Freshmen 9:00 -10:00 Allie Abbott- Olivia Dilday 9:00- 10:00 Joseph Abdulla- Ryder Davidson 9:00- 10:00 Ena Abad- Taylor Davis 9:00- 10:00 Sandre Alanazi- Michael Collier 10:00-11:00 Hayden Edge- Hannah Laster 10:00-11:00 Jada Davis- Jacob Jurek 10:00- 11:00 Isabelle Dawson- Emellie Kendall 10:00- 11:00 William Cullum- Christian Ingram 11:00- 12:00 James Long- Quinton Rooks 11:00- 12:00 Connor Kelly- Sydney Shanklin 11:00- 12:00 Madison Kolwyck- Jacob Robbins 12:00-1:00 Luke Ivy- Tyrell Oskay 12:00- 1:00 Colby Ross- Allison Zelenski 12:00- 1:00 Jonah Simmons- Madison Yates 12:00- 1:00 Grace Robey- Brooklyn Young 12:00- 1:00 Christopher Ostenson- Chanler Webber

###