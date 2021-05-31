Weakley County servicemen remembered on Memorial Day

Around 150 people attended Monday’s Weakley County Memorial Day ceremony in Dresden to pay tribute to those who died serving their country.

The names of 167 Weakley Countians killed in action in World Wars I and II, the Korean, Vietnam, and Iraq Wars, were read and remembered.

Guest speaker, Retired AFCM Bob Spellings, told Monday’s crowd…

The annual program is organized by the Weakley County Veterans Affairs Office.

Representatives from U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty’s office and U.S. Congressman David Kustoff’s office were also in attendance.