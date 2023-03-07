Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade speaks to Martin Kiwanis Club

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade, who’s been employed in the county since 1999, visited the Martin Kiwanis Club on February 22 to share insight into the work of his office where he oversees 12 deputies for the entire county.

Elected last November, Sheriff McDade discussed the rigors of campaigning. His objective was to visit every home. However, he soon realized he couldn’t do that, but he did visit 6,000 homes.

He discussed the importance of Student Resource Officers (SROs) at all the schools and said that he would like to have another officer at Dresden Elementary School.

Sheriff McDade also discussed the importance of training for his staff and mentioned his desire for pay increases for officers in order to keep staff members here in Weakley County instead of seeing them leave for better pay in a neighboring county.

He talked about the successful work program in the county jail and the kind of work offered in the program to those in jail for non-violent crimes.

Kiwanis members appreciated Sheriff McDade’s forthright answers to numerous questions.

Sheriff McDade is pictured here with Kiwanis president Ann Gathers, who presented him with a certificate of appreciation showing that a donation is being made in his honor to Martin Public Library.

(submitted by Anna Clark, Martin Kiwanis Club)