The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office are partnering to increase enforcement against impaired-driving August 21st through September 7th, surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade says extra deputies will be working the roadways looking for impaired drivers, distracted drivers, and seat belt violations to make Weakley County roadways safer.

McDade says the consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, and mandatory drug and alcohol treatment.

The state Highway Safety Office provides grant funding for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” Labor Day campaign.