The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a weekend shooting near Dresden that injured a teenager.
Captain Randall McGowan says around 6:30 Saturday night, deputies were called to a residence on Davis Memorial Road south of Dresden where a 17-year-old male had been shot.
The victim told officers that he was shot by a stranger he found in his home when returned from work.
The teenager is recovering at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.