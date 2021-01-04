The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a weekend shooting near Dresden that injured a teenager.

Captain Randall McGowan says around 6:30 Saturday night, deputies were called to a residence on Davis Memorial Road south of Dresden where a 17-year-old male had been shot.

The victim told officers that he was shot by a stranger he found in his home when returned from work.

The teenager is recovering at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454.