The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in locating an individual involved in a weekend shooting.

Sheriff’s reports said Saturday night between 8:00 and 9:00, a confrontation at a residence in Dukedom resulted in the shooting of 24 year old Tyler Forrester.

Reports said Forrester was shot in his driveway with a sawed off shotgun by 32 year old Joseph Brown.

Forrester was taken to a St. Louis hospital for injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Sheriff’s reports said Brown fled the scene and has not been located.

He is now facing charges of attempted first degree murder, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Crimestoppers or their nearest law enforcement agency.