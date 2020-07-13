The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to be aware of phone scams.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says last week a Weakley County citizen received a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official from Texas who told them there was an arrest warrant for them for drug-charges in Texas.

The resident sent the scammer $3,000 on prepaid cards to take care of the matter.

Captain McGowan says if you receive a call like this, contact your local law enforcement agency before sending any money.