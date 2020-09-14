Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators are urging people to be aware of a scam involving fake eBay ads.

Captain Randall McGowan says the scam has already cost one resident $2,000.

McGowan says the person saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a Polaris ATV and was told by the alleged seller that it was also on eBay.

However, McGowan says the eBay ad was fake and the resident sent the money on ebay gift cards.

Investigators urge residents to be aware of the email address to which you’re sending and make sure it is a real eBay email address.

McGowan also warns not to go to another website to deal with something shown for sale on eBay, don’t send money to a stranger using gift cards, and don’t put money on gift cards and give the stranger the card number.

McGowan says once the money is sent, it’s gone.