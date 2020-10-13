The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam call that claims to be from the sheriff’s office.

Captain Randall McGowan says the phone calls are from someone claiming to be Sergeant Merrell with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and that there is a warrant for their arrest or that there is a problem with back taxes they owe and they give a call back number.

McGowan says that while there is a Sergeant Merrell who works for the department, the voice on the phone is not his.

McGowan says this is an obvious scam that if you do receive this particular call to not call the number back or send money to anyone you don’t know.