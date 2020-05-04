The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to be aware of scams targeting the area’s elderly.

Captain Randall McGowan says investigators have taken a report about an elderly Weakley County woman was contacted through a friend’s Facebook account about an opportunity to get $90,000 dollars.

McGowan says, as part of the scam, she mailed three iPhone 11 phones, costing a total of $3,000 dollars, through overnight FedEx to an address in Pennsylvania.

The Sheriff’s Department is once again urging people to call them before you send items or money to someone you don’t know.

Captain McGowan wants younger residents to make sure their older and elderly relatives are aware of these types of scams.