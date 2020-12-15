Beginning this weekend, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement surrounding the holiday season.

The enforcement campaign runs December 18th through January 1st with officers patrolling Weakley County looking for DUI drivers in an effort to combat drinking and driving.

Captain Terry McDade says increased messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year in Weakley County.

Funding to support the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is provided through a grant from the THSO.