The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a bomb threat called in Thursday at Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center in Dresden.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the nursing facility received the threat by phone just after noon Thursday and personnel immediately notified the Sheriff’s Department.

McGowan says officers with the Sheriff’s Department and a Martin Police Department K-9 unit trained to locate bombs searched each room in the building and nothing was found.

A bomb threat falls under the charge of terroristic threat, with jail time up to a year in county jail for a misdemeanor, or if the charge is a felony, a year or more in federal prison.