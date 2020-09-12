The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of body for one of its K9 officers.

K9 “Recon” has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 “Recon’s” vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

The charity organization, established in 2009, provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

While a single donation of $960 dollars will sponsor one vest, each vest has a value of between $1,700 to $2,200.

You can visit vik9s.org to learn how to donate and help sponsor a K9’s body armor.