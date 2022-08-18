Weakley County Sheriff’s Office increases impaired driving enforcement

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign through September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

The initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

Weakley County Sheriff-elect Terry McDade says “We’ll have extra deputies out on the roads looking for impaired drivers, seat belt violations, speeding, and cellphone use. We want our citizens and those driving through Weakley County to have a safe and fun Labor Day holiday, and we’re here to keep our roadways safe.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the increased enforcement efforts of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office during the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.