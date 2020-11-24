During the Thanksgiving holiday, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its seat belt enforcement as part of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Captain Terry McDade says through Sunday, the sheriff’s office will be working with fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines ensuring the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers.

In 2018, nearly 10,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 56-percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts.

Captain McDade says that’s why one focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement.

Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.