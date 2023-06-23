Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting on Highway 45

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday on Highway 45 between Sharon and Martin.

Deputies made contact with a man and woman at the scene and the woman was transported to Volunteer Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and was later transported to a Memphis hospital.

The man was arrested on charges not related to the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Terry McDade urges anyone with any information to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.