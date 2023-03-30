Weakley County Sheriff’s Office promoting “Slow Down Tennessee”

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for “Slow Down Tennessee.”

Sheriff Terry McDade announced yesterday that for two weeks in April, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide.

The Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols, monitoring drivers’ speed, to help reduce the dangers of speeding

The “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign in Weakley County will run April 14th through the 28th.